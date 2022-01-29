Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 572.3% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of STMH stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 535,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,287. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Stem has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Company Profile

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.