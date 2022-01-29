DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Up 523.9% in January

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a growth of 523.9% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

NYSE DSL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,395. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.