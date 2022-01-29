Short Interest in Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Declines By 52.4%

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the December 31st total of 431,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Backblaze stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Backblaze at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded up 0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching 12.43. The company had a trading volume of 71,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,179. Backblaze has a 12-month low of 11.11 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is 18.23.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.18 by -0.14. The firm had revenue of 17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 17.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Backblaze will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLZE shares. William Blair started coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.25.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

