Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Update

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BSKY stock remained flat at $$9.65 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,411. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $14,589,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth about $8,748,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $7,335,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $7,335,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $7,121,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.