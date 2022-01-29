Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share.

NOC opened at $380.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.25.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

