United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $198.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

