Empirical Finance LLC Has $712,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.25.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $380.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

