Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,135 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 187.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $201.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

