JSF Financial LLC Purchases 2,316 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 582,494 shares of company stock valued at $91,757,751. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.