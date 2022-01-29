$3.91 Million in Sales Expected for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) to post $3.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62 million. Cidara Therapeutics posted sales of $3.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $46.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.96 million to $46.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.29 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $30.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cidara Therapeutics.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 943,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,470. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preetam Shah bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,501. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,015,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,346,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 607,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 517,023 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1,054.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

