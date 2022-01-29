Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $987.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,797,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $63.15. 426,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,501. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

