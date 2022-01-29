StrongHands Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $229,141.91 and $6.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,551,267,928 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.