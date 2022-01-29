Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.75. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.99.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

