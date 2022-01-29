First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTRI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $15.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
