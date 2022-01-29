The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 635.7% in January

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 635.7% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDVSY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 4,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.