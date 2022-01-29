The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 635.7% in January

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 635.7% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDVSY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 4,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $30.25.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.