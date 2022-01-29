Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to report sales of $40.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $316.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $74.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.10 million to $106.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,846 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $127,415.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 645,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,387. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.23 and a beta of 1.75.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.