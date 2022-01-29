Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,230 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

NYSE C opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

