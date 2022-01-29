Dego Finance One Day Volume Reaches $14.39 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $32.24 million and approximately $14.39 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00009939 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043196 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00108547 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

DEGO is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.