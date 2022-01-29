CyberMiles Achieves Market Cap of $3.28 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $183,184.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,728.63 or 1.00114085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00076625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00291158 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00029168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002172 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

