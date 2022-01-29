Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $20,974.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00291158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002172 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,379,664 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NLGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.