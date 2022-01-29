Lotto (LOTTO) Price Reaches $0.0100

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $19.95 million and approximately $2,407.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00291158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002172 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOTTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.