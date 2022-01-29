Lotto Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,407.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a market capitalization of $19.95 million and approximately $2,407.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00291158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002172 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

