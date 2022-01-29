Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 273,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 115.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 153,247 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $3,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.41. 133,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,106. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.