PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $695.45 Million

Brokerages predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report sales of $695.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $620.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $858.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $278.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $277,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PDC Energy by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,805. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.78 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

