Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to announce sales of $99.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.90 million and the lowest is $97.32 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $78.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $397.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $399.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $434.94 million, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $441.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

CHUY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 142,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,750. The stock has a market cap of $496.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.01. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

