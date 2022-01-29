Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 64.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $18,166,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

