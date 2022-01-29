RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,759 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in RingCentral by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,643,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $162.58 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.