Arizona State Retirement System Sells 824 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,296 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $76,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

Adobe stock opened at $518.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $578.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,312 shares of company stock worth $8,963,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

