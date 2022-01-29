$0.43 EPS Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.18. Compass Minerals International reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,216. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -10.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 174.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

