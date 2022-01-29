Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,249 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SI-BONE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in SI-BONE by 11.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 470,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 88.9% during the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.47.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,526 shares of company stock valued at $420,714 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

