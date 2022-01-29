Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,318.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,384.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

