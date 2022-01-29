Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

CB stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.62. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.