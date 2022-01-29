Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,272,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $257,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 153,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.76.

Shares of EW opened at $104.87 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.