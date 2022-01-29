Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Lowers Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lowered its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,328 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 199.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,535,000 after buying an additional 4,258,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after buying an additional 3,663,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after buying an additional 2,139,127 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth about $17,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DM shares. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of DM opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. The company had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

