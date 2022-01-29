Newfleet Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Newfleet Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,507 shares during the period. iHeartMedia accounts for about 1.7% of Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,259 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 41.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 202.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 24,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $928.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

