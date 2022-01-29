Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 464 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after purchasing an additional 431,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,663,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.