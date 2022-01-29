Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

