ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report sales of $4.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the lowest is $1.10 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $33.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $41.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $103.42 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $147.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

CCXI traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,354. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.