Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41. Ryder System posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,927,000 after buying an additional 671,489 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth $572,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:R traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $72.23. 361,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,880. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.33.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

