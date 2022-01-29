$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Aptiv posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

NYSE APTV traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,153. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.29. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $127.63 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

