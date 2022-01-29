Kwikswap Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $122,099.45 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $122,099.45 and approximately $1,499.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002441 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.