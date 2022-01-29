Travala.com Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.65 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $58.28 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00003059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00049189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.50 or 0.06765893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,616.86 or 0.99867151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006860 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,583,537 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

