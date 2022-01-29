Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in January

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS MARUY traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.84. Marubeni has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $104.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

