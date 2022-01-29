Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Down 94.4% in January

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hero Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 152,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Hero Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

Hero Technologies, Inc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin in the State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

