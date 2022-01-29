Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Down 94.4% in January

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Hero Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 152,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Hero Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.
Hero Technologies Company Profile
