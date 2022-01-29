Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Holdings Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,308 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.23 and a 1 year high of $143.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,656 shares of company stock worth $16,543,214. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.71.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

