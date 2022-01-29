Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

NYSE BC traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $90.28. 1,111,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,133. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

