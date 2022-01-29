Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 31,250 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,725 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 31,250 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $123,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,011 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,351 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,649 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.26.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $131.92 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

