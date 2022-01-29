Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 127,277 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 656.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,277 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American International Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after buying an additional 1,711,264 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,210,832,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of American International Group by 464,814.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,579,000 after buying an additional 999,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

AIG stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.