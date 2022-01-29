Stakenet 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,389.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $22,389.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00252880 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007234 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000758 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007503 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 127,618,766 coins and its circulating supply is 124,079,729 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

