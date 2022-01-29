Brokerages Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.49 Million

Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report sales of $346.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.18 million and the lowest is $340.59 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $338.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.15. 482,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,598. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.58. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

