Brokerages Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.49 Million

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report sales of $346.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.18 million and the lowest is $340.59 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $338.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.15. 482,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,598. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.58. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.